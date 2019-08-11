Canadian Pac Ry LTD Com (CP) Valuation Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted by $2.02 Million Its Holding; Loeb Partners Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Trimmed by $2.65 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 24,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 24,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (CP) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 9,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 88,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 78,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 293,962 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,930 shares to 13,365 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 21,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,262 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

