Canadian Pac Railway F (CP) Valuation Rose While Interocean Capital Raised Position by $2.27 Million; Plantronics New (PLT) Stake Maintained by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 24,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.19% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 849,682 shares traded or 74.73% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (CP) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 47,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 36,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Railway F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 296,003 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,545 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 11,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Gru accumulated 85,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 162 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). First Manhattan holds 0% or 8 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Llc owns 1.11M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt accumulated 16,125 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 314,156 are held by Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh. 23,132 were reported by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,113 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bragg Advsr has invested 0.3% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 8,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 35,037 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,019 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).