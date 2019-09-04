Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.97 Million as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Suncoast Equity Management Raised Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 72,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 3.28 million shares traded or 35.71% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

