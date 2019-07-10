Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Since Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.05 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canadian Natural Resources Limited and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. U.S. Energy Corp.’s 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. U.S. Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and U.S. Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 67.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares and 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13% U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 15.13% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -38.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.