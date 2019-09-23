Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.57 N/A -0.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Its rival Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has an average price target of $6.43, with potential upside of 62.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 98%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.