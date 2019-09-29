Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 25 5.91 1.16B 1.84 13.73 Murphy Oil Corporation 24 1.19 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 highlights Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Murphy Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Murphy Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 4,658,634,538.15% 9.1% 4.1% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Murphy Oil Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

On the other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 22.23% and its average target price is $26.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited was more bullish than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Murphy Oil Corporation on 10 of the 13 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.