Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

This is a contrast between Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.67 N/A 0.70 6.29

In table 1 we can see Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Earthstone Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Earthstone Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Canadian Natural Resources Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Earthstone Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Earthstone Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 47.5%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 4.77% stronger performance while Earthstone Energy Inc. has -3.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.