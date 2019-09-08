Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

We are comparing Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Cimarex Energy Co. 60 1.82 N/A 6.62 7.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cimarex Energy Co. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy Co., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Cimarex Energy Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cimarex Energy Co.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Cimarex Energy Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Canadian Natural Resources Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Cimarex Energy Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63

The average target price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, with potential upside of 88.21%. Competitively the average target price of Cimarex Energy Co. is $71.13, which is potential 68.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears more favorable than Cimarex Energy Co., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 97.8%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cimarex Energy Co.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.