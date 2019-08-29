Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

Both Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.60 N/A 0.97 5.07

Demonstrates Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Callon Petroleum Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Callon Petroleum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Callon Petroleum Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Callon Petroleum Company which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s upside potential is 91.73% at a $45 consensus price target. On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company’s potential upside is 125.65% and its consensus price target is $9.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Callon Petroleum Company seems more appealing than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 4.77% stronger performance while Callon Petroleum Company has -24.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Callon Petroleum Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.