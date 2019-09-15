Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Yuma Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Yuma Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc. has 15.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.