Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (:) Comparison side by side

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (:) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 25 5.91 1.16B 1.84 13.73 Oasis Midstream Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 4,658,634,538.15% 9.1% 4.1% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 33.6%. Insiders owned 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has weaker performance than Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.