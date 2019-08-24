Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 66.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.10% 4.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited N/A 27 13.73 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

$45 is the consensus target price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with a potential upside of 97.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 87.22%. Given Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.