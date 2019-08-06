Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) Comparing side by side

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Isramco Inc. 117 3.88 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Isramco Inc. Isramco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is currently more affordable than Isramco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Isramco Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Isramco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, with potential upside of 94.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Isramco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 5.1%. Insiders owned 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. Comparatively, Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Isramco Inc.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.