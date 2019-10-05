Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Scripps E W Co (SSP) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report $0.59 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 35.16% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. CNQ’s profit would be $703.53M giving it 10.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s analysts see -9.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.93M shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Scripps E W Co (SSP) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 80 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 60 sold and reduced their stock positions in Scripps E W Co. The funds in our database now have: 54.16 million shares, up from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Scripps E W Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 34 Increased: 62 New Position: 18.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 8.35% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company for 483,000 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 623,984 shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 1.27% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 573,486 shares.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 143,107 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has risen 20.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other divisions. It has a 31.39 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps relaunches award-winning political show ‘The Race’ ahead of 2020 election – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Newsy uncovers a broken justice system for sexual assault survivors on tribal lands – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kerry Oslund joins Scripps as vice president of strategy and business development – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Court TV’s Live Coverage Of Riveting Sentencing And Post-Trial Events Of Texas V. Guyger – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.