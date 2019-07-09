Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Valuation Rose While Guardian Capital LP Boosted by $2.13 Million Its Holding; As Lee Enterprises Com (LEE) Share Price Rose, North Star Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.14 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (LEE) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 381,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 767,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 97,673 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 23,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.86 million, up from 978,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 468,337 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 1.34 million shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19,283 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).