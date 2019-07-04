Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Value Rose While Callahan Advisors Has Raised Stake by $359,471; Saba Capital Management LP Upped Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Holding by $20.00 Million

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 4,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,069 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 86,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 215,085 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 19.33M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SEEKING TO SHORTEN JULY VACATION SHUTDOWN OF F-150; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD ASIA PACIFIC PRESIDENT FLEET SAYS EXPECTS NEARLY ALL FUTURE GROWTH IN CHINA WILL COME FROM LOCALLY PRODUCED MODELS; 09/05/2018 – FORD: GUIDANCE UNCHANGED ON PRODUCTION SHORTAGE; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 03/04/2018 – NARA: The National Archives Celebrates Betty Ford Centennial Tuesday, April 3, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 11/05/2018 – Ford F-150 Truck Shutdown Is Said to Last at Least Another Week; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares to 9,340 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,706 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 7,125 shares. Sns Grp Inc Limited Company has 11,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 421,119 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 1.48 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company invested in 519,630 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 163,696 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 90,048 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Maple Cap Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). North Star Investment holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 133,961 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com holds 47,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 44,565 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 196,310 shares to 11,276 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47M shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.