Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky; Corsair Capital Management LP Increases Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG)

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 137,106 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 125,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 119,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 627,397 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Company Invest Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 340,348 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 169,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 72,451 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 9,917 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 382,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 8,798 shares. State Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 551,348 shares. Amer Gru reported 64,751 shares. Pnc Finance Inc accumulated 34,987 shares. 81,736 are held by Parametric Port Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 105,505 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.02% or 156,116 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,472 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Doris Hektor Appointed Chief Risk Officer of Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 66,305 shares to 345,774 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,260 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN reports record second-quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations in Charlottetown, PEI on August 10th at Confederation Centre of the Arts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Shippers Want More Say In Carrier Operations – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.