Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $509,588 as Market Value Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $387,510

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 222,680 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59M, up from 217,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 554,766 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 635 shares to 12,388 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares to 372,962 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie.

