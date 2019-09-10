Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Value Rose While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $638,664; Scotia Capital Decreased Its Stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) as Market Valuation Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 7,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 20,782 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 27,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 266,035 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 241,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 68,759 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179,000, down from 310,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 7.29M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 2,978 shares to 16,373 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 227,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.97 million for 83.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

