Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Value Rose While Addenda Capital Trimmed Its Position; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Declined, Advisor Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 20,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 546,645 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.70 million, down from 567,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 1.12 million shares traded or 48.47% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 35,167 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03 million shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $917.04 million for 17.48 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

