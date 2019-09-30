Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Price Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted by $1.43 Million Its Position; Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Cognex Com (CGNX) Raised by $504,921

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 15,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 601,354 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.61M, up from 585,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 341,093 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 30,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 221,615 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Cl A by 7,701 shares to 73,777 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,489 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 6,468 shares to 167,484 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Corp Com (NYSE:GM) by 10,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,984 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 11,253 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Ltd has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Brinker Cap Inc invested in 44,862 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cornerstone Advsr holds 987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 413,926 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 88,990 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited owns 30,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). California Employees Retirement System reported 277,700 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 88,100 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 10,954 shares. Axa holds 1.81M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 44,644 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

