Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Value Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Cut by $3.65 Million Its Holding; Hilltop Holdings Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $382,976

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 39,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 46,484 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 86,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 71,479 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 4,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $239.02. About 115,391 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,420 shares to 130,334 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.85 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 27,140 shares to 177,991 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 125,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

