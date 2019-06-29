Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Value Rose While Martin Currie LTD Upped Holding; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Its Holding by $3.30 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12 million, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 698,595 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 78,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.39 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN is pleased to confirm the acquisition of TransX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Will Help You Get Rich With Just an Average TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Dividend Studs I’m Holding Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN donates $150000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Economy Heats Up – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 30,345 shares to 175,865 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 29,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,581 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,812 shares. City Holdings stated it has 90,588 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Family Capital Communication has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brinker Cap Inc owns 279,080 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,117 shares. Capital International Inc Ca holds 10,790 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 3.66M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 80,039 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 76,286 shares. Milestone Gp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Keating Investment Counselors Inc invested in 15,314 shares. Sanders Ltd Liability Company reported 18.14 million shares. Roberts Glore Co Inc Il holds 0.36% or 13,370 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hedeker Wealth Limited Co holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,950 shares.