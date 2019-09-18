Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding Held by Toron Capital Markets Inc; Highlander Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $796,800 as Market Value Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 844,210 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.30 million, up from 840,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 294,322 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.68 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,628 shares to 271,792 shares, valued at $36.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 107,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

