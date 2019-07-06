Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Position by $117.40 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Increased by $7.80 Million Its Position

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12M, down from 7.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 485,512 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $910.26M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16,117 shares to 645,596 shares, valued at $143.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 33,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 73,280 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 7,437 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mathes Communications reported 9,460 shares stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc holds 9,940 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Stillwater Inv Limited Com has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.17% or 245,089 shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Lc has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Professional Advisory Service Inc reported 3,590 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 57,137 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,199 shares. American Inv Services Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 603 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 875 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 1.24% or 95,222 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,749 shares to 343,649 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,577 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).