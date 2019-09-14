Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Target (TGT) Valuation Rose While Richard C Young & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $974,466

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 590,692 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.79 million, down from 601,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 999,698 shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2,692 shares to 38,737 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.78 million for 17.99 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

