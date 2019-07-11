Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) Stock Rose While Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Stake; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Its Stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by $62.79 Million

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 8,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,976 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 53,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 17,832 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 705,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426.33 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 17,832 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN declares second-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN announces C$800-million debt offering NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian National Subsidiary Acquires Intermodal Assets – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN reports Q3-2018 financial results NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Mth T by 24,300 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 68,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerg Mkt (VWO).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Plc Adr (RBGLY) by 19,831 shares to 167,333 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of China Adr (BACHY).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $909.91 million for 18.54 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.