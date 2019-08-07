Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) At $91.75 Forms Top; Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (PNTR) Shorts Raised By 75%

Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNTR) had an increase of 75% in short interest. PNTR’s SI was 3,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 2,000 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s short sellers to cover PNTR’s short positions. The SI to Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.07%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 1,787 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) formed multiple top with $96.34 target or 5.00% above today’s $91.75 share price. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has $66.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 908,478 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.98 million for 17.78 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 8.77% above currents $91.75 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.