Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Contrasting side by side

Since Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) are part of the Railroads industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway Company 87 0.00 N/A 4.42 21.00 Wabtec Corporation 71 2.44 N/A 2.90 23.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Canadian National Railway Company and Wabtec Corporation. Wabtec Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian National Railway Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Canadian National Railway Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Wabtec Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Canadian National Railway Company and Wabtec Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway Company 0.00% 24.9% 10.7% Wabtec Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 4%

Volatility and Risk

Canadian National Railway Company is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Wabtec Corporation’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canadian National Railway Company is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Wabtec Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Wabtec Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Canadian National Railway Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Canadian National Railway Company and Wabtec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway Company 0 1 3 2.75 Wabtec Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 3.94% for Canadian National Railway Company with average price target of $98.25. On the other hand, Wabtec Corporation’s potential upside is 17.57% and its average price target is $86.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Wabtec Corporation is looking more favorable than Canadian National Railway Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Canadian National Railway Company shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of Wabtec Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Canadian National Railway Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Wabtec Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian National Railway Company 0% 1.11% 13.73% 8.26% 16.52% 25.22% Wabtec Corporation -5.36% -9.6% -6.79% -21.44% -26.6% -2.65%

For the past year Canadian National Railway Company has 25.22% stronger performance while Wabtec Corporation has -2.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Canadian National Railway Company beats Wabtec Corporation.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. This segment serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, such as locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds commuter locomotives; and refurbishes subway cars. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The companyÂ’s products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics, including event recorders, monitoring equipment, and end of train devices; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; and air compressors and dryers. Its products also include track and switch products; railway braking equipment and related components; friction products consisting brake shoes and pads; door and window assemblies, and accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors, as well as builds, remanufactures, and overhauls commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit cars. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.