Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stake Boosted by Leuthold Group Llc; Dnb Asset Management As Increases Position in Oneok (OKE)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,335 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 billion, up from 57,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 464,631 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 170,420 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,768 shares to 22,924 shares, valued at $4.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,119 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 8,184 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 970 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited holds 67,618 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company owns 2,067 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 78,537 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 5,999 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 14,063 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt owns 23,814 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 33,990 are held by Verity Verity Limited Company. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 229,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arvest Commercial Bank Division stated it has 12,045 shares. Oppenheimer & Com Inc owns 93,452 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs owns 1.11 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 36,217 shares.

