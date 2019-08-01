Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stake Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc; As General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Valuation Rose, Artal Group Sa Decreased Position by $92.50 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10M, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 11.28M shares traded or 32.21% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 15/03/2018 – GM SAYS WILL INVEST MORE THAN $100 MLN TO UPGRADE BOTH FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – GM EXTENDS EXISTING $14.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms; 03/04/2018 – Fleet Complete and General Motors Bring Scalable IoT Solutions to Commercial Fleets and Small Businesses with OnStar

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 21,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 636,765 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00M, up from 615,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $95.17. About 346,173 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Management Lp invested in 0.05% or 39,647 shares. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 116,591 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 307,988 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 22,610 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.72% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 16,560 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.13% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 686,562 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 109,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru Co holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 244 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natl Pension Serv invested 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 533,769 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.74 million shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 4,184 shares to 27 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,264 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

