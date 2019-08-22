Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $880,833; Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Celestica (CLS) Holding by $3.66 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 301,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 291,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 354,253 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 74,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 532,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 148,936 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

