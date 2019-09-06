Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Position Has Boosted by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp; Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 3.73 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 714,221 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mackenzie Fin reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.95M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.39 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 38,735 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 39,672 shares. 200 are held by Bessemer. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Bluestein R H Commerce has 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 91,226 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Whittier Trust reported 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.33 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,900 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. The insider Copeland David W bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.