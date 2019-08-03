Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake Maintained by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Stake by $731,900 as Valuation Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 569,732 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.02 million, up from 546,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 663,625 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, down from 102,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 620,630 shares to 912,511 shares, valued at $48.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

