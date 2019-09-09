Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Raised Its Position by $7.62 Million; Allstate Has Boosted Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 532,358 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 521.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 222,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 265,243 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 42,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 19,707 shares to 36,821 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,779 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.