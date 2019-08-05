Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position Has Upped by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Value Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Cut Its Position by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 569,732 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.02 million, up from 546,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 735,336 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Freestone has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,779 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com owns 86,401 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt invested in 27,427 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,589 shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has invested 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 2,495 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group, New York-based fund reported 4,091 shares. Heritage Investors Corporation invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,405 were accumulated by Stralem And Co Inc. Bessemer Secs Limited has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 69,082 were accumulated by Twin Capital. Marsico Capital Limited Liability holds 157,227 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 0.98% or 21,886 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 620,630 shares to 912,511 shares, valued at $48.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 108,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Were Recently Downgraded: Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “A Top Canadian Stock to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Index Stocks to Build Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.