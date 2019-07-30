Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holder Baskin Financial Services Upped Its Holding; First Hawaiian Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. It is down 16.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 73,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.06. About 8.86M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 25,232 shares to 16,395 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 8,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,970 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

