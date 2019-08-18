Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Raised Its Holding by $7.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Its Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 6,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 21,395 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 27,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 884,071 shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN is pleased to confirm the acquisition of TransX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN to Appeal CTA Decision on Service Obligations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: After Investor Reports â€“ What Does Rail Freight Look Like For The Remainder Of 2019? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Shippers Want More Say In Carrier Operations – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Index Stocks to Build Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Etf Tr by 88,895 shares to 190,480 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 29,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

