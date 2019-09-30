Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Price Declined While Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $903,830 as Share Price Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 223,144 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 92,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 347,631 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, down from 439,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 502,827 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Investing Rules You Can Follow to Get Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock: What to Expect in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Bouncing off 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31,380 shares to 112,234 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.46 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WIX’s ‘50% Off Sale’ Problem – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wix.com Earnings: WIX Stock Gets Walloped on Q1 Miss – Investorplace.com” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix: Don’t Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in May – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 95,484 shares to 192,631 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 8,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

