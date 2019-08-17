Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Declined While Soros Fund Management Boosted Position; Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 563,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13.47M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 12.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 5,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $55.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,467 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natl Healthcare Corp Com (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 6,333 shares to 27,052 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 57,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

