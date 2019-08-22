Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake Maintained by Robotti Robert; Overbrook Management Trimmed Sunopta (STKL) Position by $569,613

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 201,331 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 2.25 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 0% or 286,800 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 3.03 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 8,701 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 51,135 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 3.64M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.53% or 8.09M shares. Atria Invs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 55,307 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 120,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Wells Fargo Mn has 2,356 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 139,737 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 277,280 shares stake. 151,218 are owned by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 20 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. Duchscher Robert also bought $71,411 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Monday, March 4. 30,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $80,217 were bought by Buick Mike. Ennen Joseph bought $199,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Barnett Jill bought $24,752 worth of stock. $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Hollis Richard Dean on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $53,400 was made by McKeracher Robert on Friday, March 1.

