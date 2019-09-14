Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Boosted Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position by $4.48 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 149,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.81M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 157,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Llc invested 0.23% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 72,200 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 3,810 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 15,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 150,300 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 27,183 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 672,925 shares. National Asset Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Aperio Group Lc has 529,334 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ci Investments Inc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,921 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 62,600 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.83M shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

