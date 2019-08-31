Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Decreased Position by $992,358; Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $380,000 as Share Value Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.51M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 17/04/2018 – Novartis: Investments Will Be Made Over the Next Five Years; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS SAYS NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE IN CASH, TOTALING $8.7 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ISSUES EMAILED STATEMENT ON CONTRACT WITH COHEN’S FIRM; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 17/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out Amid Furor Over Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 36,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 297,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 334,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

