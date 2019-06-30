Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $416,610 as Stock Value Rose; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Raised Its Position by $483,353

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 2.20 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 829,823 shares traded or 96.06% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 16,975 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 156,359 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 289,730 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 555,084 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 13,000 were accumulated by Highlander Capital Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 240,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.52% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $566,558 activity. $2,005 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. had bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998 on Monday, June 17. 38 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. Another trade for 779 shares valued at $10,002 was bought by HERSTIK NEAL.