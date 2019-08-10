Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $751,437 as Market Valuation Declined; Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Cut Stake by $2.00 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 22,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 183,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 161,591 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 27,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.86M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.62M shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dorman Products (DORM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dorman Products: Strong Q4 May Result In Strong 2019, Despite Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Ways to Build an Emergency Fund as a College Student – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2019: W,DORM,CRI,AN – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 7/28/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares to 421,090 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 64,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 353,925 shares. Mariner Ltd has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 3,609 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Rk Asset Mngmt Limited owns 48,092 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 2,403 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 1,251 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Principal Finance holds 0.02% or 246,633 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 3,636 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 507,263 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 9,638 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 188,920 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 17,572 shares.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Top Stock for Contrarian Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03M shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $62.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 67,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).