Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Market Valuation Declined While Financial Architects Has Raised Position by $773,955; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Raised Its Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8406.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 28,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 29,006 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.03M shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,392 shares to 57 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,855 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

