Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding Maintained by Robotti Robert; As Telus Com (TU) Market Value Rose, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,830 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 426,504 shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 2.20 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

