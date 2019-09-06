Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding Held by Wolverine Asset Management Llc; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Market Value Declined, Harvest Capital Strategies Cut Its Stake

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.45. About 53,564 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 22,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 122,101 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 842,326 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 246,422 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 52 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 37,857 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 21,076 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Sei Company holds 57,494 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,666 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.05% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 170,000 shares. 5,366 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,724 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 143 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 20,569 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 6,290 shares. 359,445 were reported by Riverbridge Ptnrs. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 52,165 shares to 413,273 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 414,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).