Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding Held by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc; W P Carey Com (WPC) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Holding by $6.14 Million as Share Value Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.08M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares to 37,249 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,118 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 2,613 shares. Moreover, Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 91,423 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,210 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 30,538 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 1,600 shares. Synovus holds 2,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 30 shares. 6,077 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plancorp owns 3,697 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,612 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 21,953 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Blair William Com Il stated it has 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

