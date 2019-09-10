Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Robotti Robert Lifted Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Open Text (OTEX) by $7.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 3.31M shares traded or 31.06% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 185,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.47M, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 405,786 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $81.30 million for 32.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

